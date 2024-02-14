Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $43.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of LAZ opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s payout ratio is -206.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 20.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

