Lattice Semiconductor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,379 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 606% compared to the typical volume of 1,187 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 37.96%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,279 shares of company stock worth $2,230,073. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

