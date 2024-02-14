Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBB) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 7.76% of Lakeshore Acquisition II worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition II by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBBB opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

