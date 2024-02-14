Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Kyndryl Trading Down 3.5 %
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kyndryl by 1,266.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,283,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after buying an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 58.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
