Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.270-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.27 to $0.31 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DNUT

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 405,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,136. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.