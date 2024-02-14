Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Krispy Kreme updated its FY24 guidance to $0.27 to $0.31 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.270-0.310 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 265,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

