Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Gap Down to $36.13

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $36.13, but opened at $34.99. Kraft Heinz shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 3,042,964 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

