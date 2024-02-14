Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Gap Down to $36.13

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.13, but opened at $34.99. Kraft Heinz shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 3,042,964 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 6.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

