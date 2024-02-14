Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down to $17.13

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $14.66. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 67,532 shares trading hands.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Trading Up 12.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $964.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,295,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 236,050 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,660,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after buying an additional 212,102 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,816,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,443,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $9,035,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

