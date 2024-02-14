Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.00

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 208643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

