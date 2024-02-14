Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.00

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 208643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KTB
Kontoor Brands Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kontoor Brands
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.