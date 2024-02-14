KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.72 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $340,915.84 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00751489 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $297,504.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

