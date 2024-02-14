Knife River (KNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Knife River to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knife River Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. Knife River has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knife River by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Knife River by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 643,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Knife River by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knife River by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,013 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNF. Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

