Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Gap Down to $21.49

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.49, but opened at $21.06. Kite Realty Group Trust shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 266,196 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

