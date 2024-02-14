Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRGGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 1,047,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after buying an additional 177,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

