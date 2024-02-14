Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,943 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

