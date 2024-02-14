Kelly Services (KELYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Kelly Services to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.18 million, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In related news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $631,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,388,638.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $1,151,183. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

