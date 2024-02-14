KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Position Reduced by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307,960 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.17% of KBR worth $93,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after purchasing an additional 804,279 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 99.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after purchasing an additional 678,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,394,000.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 254,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

