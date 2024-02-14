Karpus Management Inc. Sells 782,026 Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,026 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 8.86% of OCA Acquisition worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCAX. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 361,178 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In other OCA Acquisition news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCAX opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

