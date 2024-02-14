Karpus Management Inc. Sells 50,710 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,710 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 5.69% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 117,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0203 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

