Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $330.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $338.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.04. The firm has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.