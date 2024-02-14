Karpus Management Inc. Raises Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 43,028 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,534,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 90,606 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,448,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350,561 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.