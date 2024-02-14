Karpus Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,165 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 464,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,137,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEXD opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

