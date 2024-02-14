Karpus Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,790 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATMC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $404,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the second quarter worth $528,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 120.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $718,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATMC stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

