Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

JNJ stock opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day moving average of $158.50. The company has a market cap of $376.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

