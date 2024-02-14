Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.