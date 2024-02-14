James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

