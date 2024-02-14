Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Corteva by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

