Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. 94,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

