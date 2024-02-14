Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,452 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,660. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.