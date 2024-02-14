Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ remained flat at $82.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. 679,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,362. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

