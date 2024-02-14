Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $436,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,657 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 691,157 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. 247,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

