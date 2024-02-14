Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Up 13.9% in January

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $636,257.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

