iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.19

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.19 and last traded at $92.77, with a volume of 88204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.75.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $665.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at about $257,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

