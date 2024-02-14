iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $259.88

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $259.88 and last traded at $259.78, with a volume of 54563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,312,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $303,496,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,411,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

