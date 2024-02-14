iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 41,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.17. 5,644,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,154,660. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.51. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

