iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,561,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 426,087 shares.The stock last traded at $73.71 and had previously closed at $73.66.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

