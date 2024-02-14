iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 369,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 151,976 shares.The stock last traded at $89.79 and had previously closed at $89.30.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

