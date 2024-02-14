iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, February 22nd (NYSEARCA:IJH)

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, February 22nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $283.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 307.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

