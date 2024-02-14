Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.900 EPS.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,483,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 997,445 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $16,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.