Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.
In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five9 stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. Five9 has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
