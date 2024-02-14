Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.98

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 6425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $740.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

