Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance
Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.
Invesco Municipal Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.0391 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
