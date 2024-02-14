Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 248,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 353,044 shares.The stock last traded at $30.53 and had previously closed at $30.00.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.53 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

