Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 263,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 515,221 shares.The stock last traded at $20.02 and had previously closed at $19.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0685 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 89,149 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

