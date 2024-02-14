Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 263,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 515,221 shares.The stock last traded at $20.02 and had previously closed at $19.99.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0685 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
