Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,259 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.9% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.52% of Intuitive Surgical worth $539,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,289 shares of company stock valued at $48,633,006 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.43. 211,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $392.00. The company has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

