International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Position Increased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in International Seaways by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in International Seaways by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $213,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

