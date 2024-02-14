Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

INTC stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,193,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,394,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

