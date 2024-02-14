Integer (ITGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integer Price Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,211,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,060,000 after buying an additional 251,207 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Integer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 972,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,386,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

