Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Integer by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITGR opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.23. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

