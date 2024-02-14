Insider Buying: WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) CEO Acquires 303,781 Shares of Stock

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WisdomTree Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:WT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. 527,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,370. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.46. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $34,737,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $1,414,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

